Feb. 17, 2022 / 12:50 PM

Olivia Rodrigo music film 'Driving Home 2 U' coming to Disney+

By Annie Martin
"Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)," a new film exploring Olivia Rodrigo's album "Sour," will premiere on Disney+ in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo has a music film coming to Disney+ in March.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) will premiere March 25.

Driving Home 2 U will follow Rodrigo, 18, on a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album, Sour, to Los Angeles.

The film will explore the making of Sour, released in May, and feature new live arrangements of Rodrigo's songs, intimate interviews, and never-before-seen footage.

"Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life," an official description reads.

Rodrigo will perform the 11 songs from Sour in various locations, including Mojave Airplane Boneyard and Red Rock Canyon State Park. She will be joined by Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

"This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said. "This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day -- and a chance to see her perform the songs from Sour like never before."

Sour features the singles "Drivers License," "Deja Vu," "Good 4 U," "Traitor" and "Brutal." Rodrigo is nominated for seven awards at the Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Sour.

