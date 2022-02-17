Trending
Feb. 17, 2022 / 12:19 PM

'Fargo': FX renews Noah Hawley series for Season 5

By Annie Martin
Noah Hawley created and executive produces the FX series "Fargo." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Fargo will return for a fifth season on FX.

The network said in a press release Thursday that it renewed the black comedy anthology series for Season 5.

Fargo is based on the 1996 film of the same name by Joel and Ethan Coen. The TV series takes place in the same universe and is created by Noah Hawley, who executive produces with the Coen brothers and Warren Littlefield.

"Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said.

The first four seasons took place in 2006, 1979, 2010 and 1950 in the Midwest. Season 5 is set in 2019.

"Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" an official description reads.

"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television," MGM president of scripted television Michael Wright said. "We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX."

FX has yet to announce the cast for Season 5. Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman starred in previous seasons.

