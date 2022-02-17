AEW 'Dynamite': Sammy Guevara defends TNT title against Darby Allin

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defended his title against Darby Allin and CM Punk chose the details of his upcoming rematch against MJF on AEW Dynamite.

Guevara collided with Allin in the main event on Wednesday. Allin's partner and mentor Sting walked Allin to the entrance ramp but then headed back to the locker room.

Both grapplers shook hands before the highly-competitive match started with both Guevara and Allin putting their bodies on the line in order to win. The bout featured a number of high-flying spots and impressive acrobatics.

Allin at one point jumped through the ropes to crash land onto Guevara, who countered the move with a Cutter that sent Allin face-first into the ringside area. Guevara then climbed the top turnbuckle and attempted a Senton but Allin dodged it, causing Guevara to land hard on the ring apron.

Allin, back inside the ring, got ready to deliver the Coffin Drop but Andrade El Idolo's assistant Jose jumped onto the ring apron. Sting returned and took Jose away from the action as Andrade appeared and smacked Allin with an iPad.

Guevara took advantage of the situation and nailed Allin with the GTH in order to win the match and remain TNT Champion. Matt Hardy then came down to the ring and started attacking Allin as well. Guevara attempted to help Allin but Andrade hit him with the iPad.

Andrade and Hardy left the ring after Sting entered. Andrade held up Guevara's TNT title as Dynamite went off the air.

Punk kicked off the show and detailed what kind of match he wants with his rival MJF. Punk earned a rematch after initially losing to MJF and is allowed to pick the stipulation.

The ring veteran said he will face MJF again on March 6 for the Revolution pay-per-view event. Punk sat down in the ring near a box where he pulled out a steel chain and a dog collar, signifying that he will face MJF in a Dog Collar match where both men will be chained to each other.

Punk also pulled out a photo of a young MJF meeting him for an autograph. MJF appeared briefly but left after looking unnerved.

Also on Dynamite, Thunder Rosa went to war against Mercedes Martinez in a no disqualification match. Rosa wore yellow attire that paid homage to film Kill Bill.

Rosa and Martinez battled throughout the live audience and used a number of weapons during the match including steel chairs, tables and a trash can.

Martinez placed multiple chairs in the middle of the ring and tried to Powerbomb Rosa onto the pile. Rosa countered with a Crucifix Bomb and then sent Martinez crashing into the chair pile with the Thunder Fire Driver in order to win the match.

.@ThunderRosa22 drives @RealMMartinez head first into the chairs and takes the well-earned victory in this insane battle on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1eyG6awvyU— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022 Advertisement

Rosa bowed to Martinez after the match before she was interrupted by AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker and her partners Rebel and Jamie Hayter.

Baker spoke to Cobra Kai star Martin Kove who was watching the show from the front row. Kove, in channeling his Cobra Kai character John Kreese, told Baker to finish her rival Rosa.

The group attacked Rosa and allowed Martinez to join in on the action. Martinez hesitated after being handed a lead pipe and was then assaulted by Hayter as Baker continued to attack Rosa.

Other moments from Dynamite included Bryan Danielson defeating Lee Moriarty; Danielson once again asking Jon Moxley to join forces with him with Moxley wondering if Danielson is afraid to face him; Wardlow defeating Max Caster in order to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match; Adam Cole and RedDragon assaulting AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page before the champ received help from The Dark Order; and Santana and Ortiz defeating Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.