Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 16, 2022 / 6:50 AM

'Billions' to return for Season 7 on Showtime

By Karen Butler
1/5
'Billions' to return for Season 7 on Showtime
"Billions" is returning for a seventh season. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Showtime has renewed its high-finance drama, Billions, for a seventh season.

"Let's do it again!" showrunner David Levien tweeted Tuesday, along with the link to a media report stating the series would be coming back.

Advertisement

Starring Paul Giamatti as fictional United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades and Corey Stoll as business titan Michael Prince, Season 6 debuted in January, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. It takes place largely in New York and Connecticut.

British actor Damian Lewis departed the series last year after five seasons, paving the way for Stoll to take the lead opposite Giamatti.

The cast also includes Maggie Siff, David Constable, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin and Asia Kate Dillon.

Read More

Billy Bob Thornton to star in 'Land Man' for Paramount+ Paramount+ orders more '1883,' new Dutton spinoff '1932' Joanne Froggatt: 'Angela Black' explores serious issue in Hitchcockian-style thriller Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone

Latest Headlines

Billy Bob Thornton to star in 'Land Man' for Paramount+
TV // 51 minutes ago
Billy Bob Thornton to star in 'Land Man' for Paramount+
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton has signed on to star in "Land Man," a Paramount+ drama, based on the podcast, "Boomtown."
Paramount+ orders more '1883,' new Dutton spinoff '1932'
TV // 1 hour ago
Paramount+ orders more '1883,' new Dutton spinoff '1932'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it ordered additional episodes of its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," as well as a new show featuring another generation of the Dutton family called "1932."
Paramount+ nabs 'South Park' exclusive, announces 'Beavis' movie title
TV // 12 hours ago
Paramount+ nabs 'South Park' exclusive, announces 'Beavis' movie title
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced it will become the exclusive streaming home to "South Park" by 2025, and unveiled the title of the new "Beavis and Butt-Head" movie on Tuesday.
'The Proud Family' reboot art features Lizzo, Jaden Smith
TV // 17 hours ago
'The Proud Family' reboot art features Lizzo, Jaden Smith
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Al Roker, Brenda Song and other celebrities will guest star in the Disney+ series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
TV // 20 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Peaky Blinders," a period drama starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Tom Hardy, will return for a sixth and final season in February.
Seth Rogen recalls crying on a date on 'Kimmel'
TV // 22 hours ago
Seth Rogen recalls crying on a date on 'Kimmel'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen described one of the worst dates he was on that resulted in him crying while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
TV // 23 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of "Raw."
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Gilded Age'
TV // 1 day ago
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Gilded Age'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday it has renewed its costume drama, "The Gilded Age," for a second season.
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
TV // 1 day ago
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" Clayton Echard discusses the lessons he's learned from appearing on the dating show, and watching his own interactions with various women.
'Chad': Nasim Pedrad series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Chad': Nasim Pedrad series renewed for Season 2
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Chad," a comedy series created by and starring "SNL" alum Nasim Pedrad, will return for a second season on TBS in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes announce exit from AEW
Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes announce exit from AEW
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement