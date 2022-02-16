Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 16, 2022 / 5:48 AM

Paramount+ orders more '1883,' new Dutton spinoff '1932'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Paramount+ orders more '1883,' new Dutton spinoff '1932'
Paramount+ has announced it ordered more episodes of its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it ordered additional episodes of its Yellowstone prequel, 1883, as well as a new show featuring another generation of the Dutton family called 1932.

Created by filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is set shortly after the American Civil War and follows the Tennessee-born Duttons as they begin the journey that will eventually lead the clan to establishing the country's largest contiguous cattle ranch in Montana.

Advertisement

In 1883, Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, play James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton, from Yellowstone, which is set in the present day.

Isabel May plays James' and Margaret's headstrong daughter, Elsa, and Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett play wagon train leaders Shea and Thomas, respectively.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+" Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

Advertisement

The streaming service did not say how many more 1883 episodes it ordered.

No casting has been announced yet for 1932, but Paramount+ said it would chronicle the Duttons' trials and triumphs during the era of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Read More

Joanne Froggatt: 'Angela Black' explores serious issue in Hitchcockian-style thriller Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'

Latest Headlines

Billy Bob Thornton to star in 'Land Man' for Paramount+
TV // 46 minutes ago
Billy Bob Thornton to star in 'Land Man' for Paramount+
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton has signed on to star in "Land Man," a Paramount+ drama, based on the podcast, "Boomtown."
Paramount+ nabs 'South Park' exclusive, announces 'Beavis' movie title
TV // 12 hours ago
Paramount+ nabs 'South Park' exclusive, announces 'Beavis' movie title
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced it will become the exclusive streaming home to "South Park" by 2025, and unveiled the title of the new "Beavis and Butt-Head" movie on Tuesday.
'The Proud Family' reboot art features Lizzo, Jaden Smith
TV // 17 hours ago
'The Proud Family' reboot art features Lizzo, Jaden Smith
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Al Roker, Brenda Song and other celebrities will guest star in the Disney+ series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
TV // 20 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Peaky Blinders," a period drama starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Tom Hardy, will return for a sixth and final season in February.
Seth Rogen recalls crying on a date on 'Kimmel'
TV // 22 hours ago
Seth Rogen recalls crying on a date on 'Kimmel'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen described one of the worst dates he was on that resulted in him crying while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
TV // 23 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of "Raw."
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Gilded Age'
TV // 1 day ago
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Gilded Age'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday it has renewed its costume drama, "The Gilded Age," for a second season.
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
TV // 1 day ago
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" Clayton Echard discusses the lessons he's learned from appearing on the dating show, and watching his own interactions with various women.
'Chad': Nasim Pedrad series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Chad': Nasim Pedrad series renewed for Season 2
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Chad," a comedy series created by and starring "SNL" alum Nasim Pedrad, will return for a second season on TBS in April.
Taye Diggs says he had a crush on Lucy Liu on 'Drew Barrymore Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Taye Diggs says he had a crush on Lucy Liu on 'Drew Barrymore Show'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Taye Diggs discussed having a crush on Lucy Liu and a date he had with the actress while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes announce exit from AEW
Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes announce exit from AEW
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere Feb. 27
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement