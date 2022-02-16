Trending
TV
Feb. 16, 2022 / 11:48 AM

Zoe Saldana to star in Paramount+ series 'Lioness'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Zoe Saldaña has joined "Lioness," a new series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Zoe Saldaña has joined the cast of the new Paramount+ series Lioness.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that Saldaña, 43, will star in and executive produce the drama.

Lioness hails from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and will feature Tom Brady as showrunner and executive producer. Nicole Kidman also serves as an executive producer.

Lioness is inspired by a real-life CIA program where female soldiers would infiltrate local communities to gather intelligence. The series follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

Saldaña will play Joe, the strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA's Lioness program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world's most dangerous terrorists.

"I am a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan's work and am honored to help him tell his next amazing story with Lioness," Brady said. "Taylor has created an epic, gripping, global spy thriller centered on a group of complex, strong women, and I can't imagine anyone better to help bring these characters to life than fellow executive producers Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña."

Sheridan also created the Yellowstone prequel 1883 and the new sequel 1932, which Paramount+ also announced Tuesday.

Saldaña is known for starring in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar movies. Kidman's recent TV projects include Big Little Lies, The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers.

