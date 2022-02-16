Trending
Feb. 16, 2022 / 7:53 AM

'How I Met Your Father' renewed for a second season at Hulu

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
"How I Met Your Father" star Hilary Duff (R), and her husband, Matthew Koma, attend the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in January 2019. "How I Met Your Father" has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff has been renewed for a second season at Hulu.

Duff confirmed the second season renewal on Instagram alongside a photo of herself sitting with her castmates.

"HAPPY NEWS! Surprise! You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!" Duff said.

The series, which is a standalone sequel series to CBS' How I Met Your Mother, was first launched in January.

Duff stars as Sophie who is figuring out who she is while dating in New York City alongside her close group of friends. Kim Cattrall portrays Sophie in the future who is telling her son how she met his father.

Co-stars include Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

How I Met Your Father was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also serve as writers and co-showrunners. Duff is producing with Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman and Adam Londy as executive producers.

TV review: 'How I Met Your Father' introduces an endearing new gang Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role

