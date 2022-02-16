Trending
Feb. 16, 2022 / 12:53 PM

'Teen Mom 2' alum Chelsea Houska lands HGTV series

By Annie Martin

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska has landed her own HGTV series.

The 30-year-old television personality and her husband, Cole DeBoer, will star in the home renovation and design show Farmhouse Fabulous.

Farmhouse Fabulous will consist of six episodes and premiere in spring of 2023. The series will follow Houska and DeBoer as they help families renovate their homes.

"Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business," HGTV SVP of programming and production Betsy Ayala said in a statement. "We'll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we're sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!"

DeBoer has construction experience, while Houska has a passion for design.

"After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it's evolved into our passion," DeBoer said.

"We can't wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up -- with four kids in tow -- showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home," Houska added.

Houska also celebrated the news on Instagram, calling the show "a dream come true."

"We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area," she wrote.

Houska and DeBoer married in October 2016 and have three children together, son Watson and daughters Walker and Layne. Houska also has a daughter, Aubree, from a previous relationship.

Houska came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant and starred on Teen Mom 2 for 10 seasons. She announced her exit from Teen Mom 2 in November 2020.

'Our Flag Means Death': Taika Waititi is Captain Blackbeard in new trailer
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Taika Waititi portrays legendary pirate Captain Blackbeard who makes a new friend in Rhys Darby's Stede Bonnet in the latest trailer for HBO Max's "Our Flag Means Death."
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 4 coming to Netflix in March
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," a docuseries about F1 racing, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in March.
Zoe Saldana to star in Paramount+ series 'Lioness'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress Zoe Saldaña has joined "Lioness," a new series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
'Drag Race UKs' Frock Destroyers take center stage in 'Frockumentary' doc
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- World of Wonder has announced a new documentary series that will follow "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" stars Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea of The Frock Destroyers.
'How I Met Your Father' renewed for a second season at Hulu
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "How I Met Your Father" starring Hilary Duff has been renewed for a second season at Hulu.
WWE 'NXT Vengeance Day': Bron Breakker defends title against Santos Escobar
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Bron Breakker defended his title against Santos Escobar and Pete Dunne battled Tony D'Angelo inside of a weaponized steel cage at WWE "NXT: Vengeance Day."
'Billions' to return for Season 7 on Showtime
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Showtime has renewed its high-finance drama, "Billions," for a seventh season.
Billy Bob Thornton to star in 'Land Man' for Paramount+
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton has signed on to star in "Land Man," a Paramount+ drama, based on the podcast, "Boomtown."
Paramount+ orders more '1883,' new Dutton spinoff '1932'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it ordered additional episodes of its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," as well as a new show featuring another generation of the Dutton family called "1932."
Paramount+ nabs 'South Park' exclusive, announces 'Beavis' movie title
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced it will become the exclusive streaming home to "South Park" by 2025, and unveiled the title of the new "Beavis and Butt-Head" movie on Tuesday.
