Feb. 15, 2022 / 6:32 PM

Paramount+ nabs 'South Park' exclusive, announces 'Beavis' movie title

By Fred Topel
The "South Park" kids wave, from left Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny on top. Photo courtesy of Comedy Central

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced future plans for animated series South Park and Beavis and Butt-Head on Tuesday. The streaming service will become the exclusive home to South Park, and revealed the title of the new Beavis and Butt-Head movie.

By 2025, Paramount+ will become the exclusive streaming home of the series, meaning it will leave HBO Max. International Paramount+ subscribers will get the South Park library as soon as March of this year.

In 2024, South Park Season 27 episodes will stream on Paramount+ when they premiere on Comedy Central. Paramount+ still plans to stream two new South Park movies each year, like 2021's Post COVID and Post COVID: The Return of COVID.

Mike Judge announced plans for a new Beavis and Butt-Head series in 2020. Originally the series was to be for Comedy Central, and later he announced plans for a streaming movie too.

Paramount+ confirmed both the series and movie would be for the streaming service. The movie will be called Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Their 1996 movie was Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Beginning in 1998, Universe sends Beavis and Butt-Head to space camp. A black hole sends them into the present day, where they are still the slacker teenagers from the '90s.

Both the movie and series are coming in 2022. Paramount+ will also stream over 200 episodes of the MTV series from the '90s.

