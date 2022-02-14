Trending
Feb. 14, 2022 / 9:44 AM

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond

By Annie Martin
1/3
Morfydd Clark plays a young Galadriel in the Amazon series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the fantasy series Sunday during Super Bowl LVI.

The preview features a voiceover by a harfoot, an ancestor of hobbits, played by Markella Kavenagh.

"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it!" the harfoot says.

The trailer introduces introduces a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), seen scaling a snowy mountain, and a young Elrond (Robert Aramayo).

Other characters include the silvan elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), a dwarf of Khazad-dûm, and Disa (Sophia Nomvete), the princess of Khazad-dûm.

The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings book series. Nazanin Boniadi, Ema Horvath and Markella Kavenagh also star.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Amazon released posters for the series this month featuring closeup shots of several characters' torsos and hands.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

