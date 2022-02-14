Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 14, 2022 / 3:46 PM

Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language

By Fred Topel
1/5
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
Clayton Echard is "The Bachelor" in Season 26. Photo courtesy of ABC

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Season 26 Bachelor Clayton Echard said Monday that watching his episodes as they air has taught him to notice the body language of the female contestants.

"There's so much you can see outside of just verbal cues," Echard said on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel for Warner Bros. Television's romantic shows.

Advertisement

Echard, 28, appeared on Season 18 of The Bachelorette prior to becoming The Bachelor himself. On The Bachelorette, Echard could only go on a date when Michelle Young chose him.

On The Bachelor, Echard chooses women from the pool of contestants for all of his dates. Echard's season got emotional when he fell in love with three contestants simultaneously, but Echard said the dating show has been a learning experience.

"I learned a lot on the show, but I'm learning almost more about myself and how to be a better person through watching the show," Echard said. "And, being able to critique myself and see what I can do better."

Echard would not spoil to which contestant he'll give the final rose. However, Echard said since filming The Bachelor, he has had to get used to less extravagant dates.

Advertisement

"I think I set the bar extremely high for myself," Echard said. "Landing a helicopter on a yacht, I don't think I'll probably be able to do that every single Saturday."

The panel took place on Valentine's Day, but Echard gave no indication on whether he was spending the day with a partner. Instead, Echard said he was recovering from celebrating the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Echard played college football for the Missouri Tigers and spent two months as a Seattle Seahawks tight end in 2016.

"My voice is a little shot from a really fun weekend," Echard said. "So that's how I'm spending my day today -- a lot of water, a lot of recovery."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Read More

Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson got personal in 'State of the Union' 'Bel-Air' cast explores truth behind the sitcom 'Peacemaker' star Chukwudi Iwuji says his 'spirit will be with the team'

Latest Headlines

'Chad': Nasim Pedrad series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'Chad': Nasim Pedrad series renewed for Season 2
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Chad," a comedy series created by and starring "SNL" alum Nasim Pedrad, will return for a second season on TBS in April.
Taye Diggs says he had a crush on Lucy Liu on 'Drew Barrymore Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Taye Diggs says he had a crush on Lucy Liu on 'Drew Barrymore Show'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Taye Diggs discussed having a crush on Lucy Liu and a date he had with the actress while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.
'Teen Titans Go!': Cartoon Network renews series for Season 8
TV // 3 hours ago
'Teen Titans Go!': Cartoon Network renews series for Season 8
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Teen Titans Go!" will return for an eighth season on Cartoon Network, with the TV movie "Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse" to premiere in May.
'Bridgerton': Lady Whistledown sharpens her 'knives' in Season 2 teaser
TV // 3 hours ago
'Bridgerton': Lady Whistledown sharpens her 'knives' in Season 2 teaser
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, will return for a second season on Netflix in March.
Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' following suspension
TV // 3 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' following suspension
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg was back on ABC's "The View" on Monday after the actress and media personality was suspended for two weeks.
'7 Year Stitch' trailer: Terry, Heather Dubrow help couple save marriage
TV // 6 hours ago
'7 Year Stitch' trailer: Terry, Heather Dubrow help couple save marriage
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "7 Year Stitch," a reality TV special featuring "Botched" co-host Terry Dubrow and "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow, is coming to E!
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
TV // 6 hours ago
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Young, Famous & African," a new reality series set in South Africa, is coming to Netflix in March.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
TV // 6 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Amazon released a first teaser trailer for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" during Super Bowl LVI.
Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson got personal in 'State of the Union'
TV // 7 hours ago
Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson got personal in 'State of the Union'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson discuss Season 2 of "State of the Union," in which they play a married couple attending counseling.
Oscar Isaac becomes 'Moon Knight' in new teaser for Marvel series
TV // 8 hours ago
Oscar Isaac becomes 'Moon Knight' in new teaser for Marvel series
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac deals with having a dissociative identity disorder and transforms into a Marvel superhero in the new teaser for "Moon Knight."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show
Hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige rock Super Bowl halftime show
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
Google celebrates Valentine's Day with new Doodle
Google celebrates Valentine's Day with new Doodle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement