Feb. 14, 2022 / 3:08 PM

'Chad': Nasim Pedrad series renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/3
'Chad': Nasim Pedrad series renewed for Season 2
Nasim Pedrad created and stars on the TBS comedy series "Chad." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Nasim Pedrad's series Chad will return for a second season on TBS.

The network confirmed in a press release Monday that it renewed the comedy series for Season 2.

Chad stars and is created and executive produced by Pedrad, an actress and comedian who starred on Saturday Night Live from 2009 to 2014. The series follows Chad Amani (Pedrad), a 14-year-old Persian boy as he navigates high school.

Season 2 will see Chad (Pedrad) weather a scandal that ends his run as class president, develop a surprising new love interest, and get a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother.

"Chad's epic path to teenage self-realization is not always a straight line -- but the support from his family and best friend Peter (Jake Ryan) keep Chad on track, giving him the confidence to help him become who he has always wanted to be -- the most American boy in the history of the world," an official description reads.

Paul Chahidi, Saba Homayoon, Ella Mika, Alexa Loo and Thomas Barbusca also star, with Sara Malal Rowe to join the cast in Season 2.

Chad Season 2 will premiere April 11 at 10 p.m. EST on TBS.

TBS also renewed its competition series The Cube, hosted by basketball star Dwyane Wade, for a second season.

