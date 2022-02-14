Trending
Feb. 14, 2022 / 12:43 PM

'Bridgerton': Lady Whistledown sharpens her 'knives' in Season 2 teaser

By Annie Martin

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Monday featuring Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

The preview teases the romance between Anthony (Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), a newcomer to the London social scene.

Lady Whistledown, who was shown to be Penelope Featherington (Nichola Coughlan) in the Season 1 finale and is voiced by Julie Andrews, narrates the trailer.

"Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?" Andrews says as Whistledown. "As the members of our ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing -- honing my skills. No, even better, I've been sharpening my knives. For all of you."

Netflix released photos for the season in January that show Anthony and Kate getting close.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. Season 2 adapts Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and centers on Anthony's search for a wife.

The TV series is created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Charithra Chandran, Phoebe Dynevor, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh also star.

Season 2 premieres March 25 on Netflix.

