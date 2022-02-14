Trending
Feb. 14, 2022 / 10:23 AM

'7 Year Stitch' trailer: Terry, Heather Dubrow help couple save marriage

By Annie Martin
"7 Year Stitch," a reality TV special featuring "Botched" co-host Terry Dubrow and "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow, is coming to E! File Photo by Joe Seer/Shutterstock

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- E! is giving a glimpse of the new special 7 Year Stitch.

The network shared a trailer for the reality TV special Monday featuring television personalities and couple Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow.

The preview shows Terry Dubrow, 63, and Heather Dubrow, 53, work with a couple on the brink of divorce. The Dubrows try to help the couple save their marriage by giving them "a complete mind, body and lifestyle makeover" over the course of seven weeks.

"After seven weeks of separation, we are going to reunite them so they can reveal their new selves," Heather Dubrow says.

"They will have a decision to make -- stay together or break up," Terry Dubrow adds.

7 Year Stitch premieres March 1 at 10 p.m. EST on E!

Terry Dubrow is a plastic surgeon who co-hosts the E! reality series Botched with Paul Nassif. Heather Dubrow stars on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow married in 1999 and have four children, daughters Max, Collette and Kat, and son Nicholas. The couple celebrated their daughter Kat coming out as lesbian last week.

