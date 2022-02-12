Amazon working on 'Blade Runner' sequel series

1/5

Harrison Ford's "Blade Runner" is getting a sequel series at Amazon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios is working on a live-action sequel series to Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. Deadline reported Friday that Shining Girls showrunner Silka Luisa is writing and producing Blade Runner 2099. Advertisement

Ridley Scott, who helmed the 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner, is executive producing the series, according to Variety.

No casting or plot details have been announced.

Harrison Ford starred in the original movie and its 2017 followup. Blade Runner 2049 also featured Ryan Gosling.

The dystopian drama franchise is based on Philip K. Dick's novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?