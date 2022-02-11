Trending
Feb. 11, 2022

'Young MasterChef' series coming to BBC Three

By Annie Martin

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Young MasterChef is in the works at BBC Three.

The network said in a press release Friday that it commissioned the cooking reality competition series from Shine TV.

The 10-part series will feature up-and-coming young food talent between the ages of 18 and 25, who will undertake a variety of challenges designed "to push them to new culinary heights and reflect Britain's food revolution."

Contestants will compete for a panel of expert judges and celebrity guests. Prior experience is not required for applicants.

Young Masterchef is a spinoff of MasterChef, which originally aired from 1990 to 2001 on BBC. The show was revived in 2005 and completed its 17th season in April.

"We're delighted that Young MasterChef will be coming to BBC Three. We know how much BBC viewers love MasterChef and the BBC Three series will be a great opportunity to tap into the huge wealth of young budding chefs out there, from all over the UK," BBC Three entertainment controller Kate Phillips said.

"We're super excited to be coming to BBC Three with a fresh new Young MasterChef competition. It's a great opportunity for any young person passionate about food and we can't wait to open the kitchen doors to discover some incredible cooks from all backgrounds," Shine TV's MasterChef executive editor David Ambler added.

BBC Three has yet to announce a premiere date for Young MasterChef.

