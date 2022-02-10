Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' to premiere on April 19

1/5

JD Pardo's "Mayans M.C." will return for a fourth season on FX April 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- FX has set April 19 as the Season 4 premiere date for its outlaw biker drama, Mayans M.C. Co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, the show is a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy. Advertisement

Mayans M.C. focuses on brothers/Mayans members EZ and Angel Reyes and their Mexican immigrant father, Felipe; the Galindo drug cartel; and the law-enforcement officers and politicians with whom they all cross paths.

It stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas.