Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 10, 2022 / 7:25 AM

Katey Sagal, Billy West returning for Hulu's 'Futurama' revival

By Karen Butler
1/5
Katey Sagal, Billy West returning for Hulu's 'Futurama' revival
Katey Sagal is returning for another season of "Futurama."File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Hulu has announced plans to air 20 new episodes of the animated sci-fi comedy, Futurama.

"It's a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again," creator Matt Groening joked in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

Production on the new shows is to begin this month. They are expected to be available for streaming in 2023.

Returning for the revival are original voice cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

"When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn't wait to dive in," said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

"This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt and David [Cohen] continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre."

Futurama initially aired on Fox 1999-2003. It also spawned four direct-to-DVD movies that subsequently aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central.

It then returned to television with new episodes that ran 2010-13.

Read More

'Apples Never Fall' limited series in the works at Peacock Spectrum orders Season 2 of 'Joe Pickett' Joanne Froggatt: 'Angela Black' explores serious issue in Hitchcockian-style thriller Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone

Latest Headlines

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to premiere on Disney+ May 25
TV // 17 minutes ago
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to premiere on Disney+ May 25
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The next "Star Wars" series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25.
Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' to premiere on April 19
TV // 1 hour ago
Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' to premiere on April 19
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- FX has set April 19 as the Season 4 premiere date for its outlaw biker drama, "Mayans M.C."
'Apples Never Fall' limited series in the works at Peacock
TV // 18 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall' limited series in the works at Peacock
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Peacock said Wednesday it has ordered a limited series based on Liane Moriarty's novel, "Apples Never Fall."
Spectrum orders Season 2 of 'Joe Pickett'
TV // 18 hours ago
Spectrum orders Season 2 of 'Joe Pickett'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Spectrum Originals announced Wednesday it has renewed its Wyoming-set crime drama, "Joe Pickett," for a second season.
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
TV // 20 hours ago
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Millions of people have tuned in to watch Netflix's scintillating true-crime film, "The Tinder Swindler," putting it in the streaming service's Top 10 list in 92 countries this month. Here are five similar documentaries.
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
TV // 20 hours ago
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Roku Channel shared a trailer and premiere date for "Reno 911! Defunded," a new "Reno 911!" revival featuring the original cast.
'Wheel of Fortune' features back-to-back $100K winners
TV // 21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' features back-to-back $100K winners
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Wheel of Fortune" contestant Mark Baer took home the $100,000 bonus prize a day after Lisa Kramer won the same.
Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon join 'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental'
TV // 23 hours ago
Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon join 'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Supergirl" alum Katie McGrath and "Sons of Anarchy" actor Ray McKinnon have joined the cast of Starz's "John Wick" prequel series, "The Continental."
Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season
TV // 1 day ago
Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sherri Shepherd is in talks to become a more permanent fixture on "The Wendy Williams Show," as the syndicated program's host continues to battle health issues.
'Conversations with Friends' teaser brings Sally Rooney novel to life
TV // 1 day ago
'Conversations with Friends' teaser brings Sally Rooney novel to life
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Conversations with Friends," a new drama series starring Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn, is coming to Hulu and BBC Three.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement