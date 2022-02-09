Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 9, 2022 / 8:27 AM

Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season

By Karen Butler
1/5
Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season
Wendy Williams reportedly won't return to her eponymous talk show this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sherri Shepherd is in talks to become a more permanent fixture on The Wendy Williams Show, as the syndicated program's host continues to battle health issues, according to multiple media reports.

"Wendy won't be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves' disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time," People.com cited an unnamed source as saying Tuesday.

Advertisement

"But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false. Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing."

Deadline.com reported Shepherd, who is one of the guest hosts filling in for Williams, is finalizing a deal to become permanent host and the name of the show is expected to change accordingly should Williams not return at all.

Advertisement

TMZ said the door is open for Williams to go back, but Shepherd will likely take the helm if Williams can't return to work by September.

UsMagazine.com said Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year. She has been candid about her battles with Graves' disease and a thyroid condition, as well.

Other celebrities who have been guest hosting since Williams went out sick in October include Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, Fat Joe Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer and Terrence J.

Shepherd was co-host of The View from 2007 to 2014.

Read More

Adele, Billie Eilish win big at the Brit Awards Google Doodle honors baseball great Toni Stone Joanne Froggatt: 'Angela Black' explores serious issue in Hitchcockian-style thriller Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge: 'Suspicion' nightmare could happen to anyone

Latest Headlines

Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon join 'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental'
TV // 36 minutes ago
Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon join 'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Supergirl" alum Katie McGrath and "Sons of Anarchy" actor Ray McKinnon have joined the cast of Starz's "John Wick" prequel series, "The Continental."
'Conversations with Friends' teaser brings Sally Rooney novel to life
TV // 20 hours ago
'Conversations with Friends' teaser brings Sally Rooney novel to life
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Conversations with Friends," a new drama series starring Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn, is coming to Hulu and BBC Three.
'Mrs. American Pie': Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern team up on Apple TV+ comedy
TV // 21 hours ago
'Mrs. American Pie': Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern team up on Apple TV+ comedy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Kristen Wiig will star in "Mrs. American Pie," a new Apple TV+ series executive produced by Laura Dern.
'Sunny': Rashida Jones to star in Apple TV+ dark comedy
TV // 22 hours ago
'Sunny': Rashida Jones to star in Apple TV+ dark comedy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Sunny," a new series based on the Colin O'Sullivan book "Dark Manual" and starring Rashida Jones, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Sulphur Springs' will be back for Season 3
TV // 23 hours ago
'Sulphur Springs' will be back for Season 3
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Disney has renewed its family adventure series, "Secrets of Sulphur Springs," for a third season.
Rita Ora joins 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series
TV // 1 day ago
Rita Ora joins 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Singer-actress Rita Ora has joined the ensemble of the "Beauty and the Beast" prequel series at Disney+
NBC renews Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam'
TV // 1 day ago
NBC renews Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed Jimmy Fallon's hourlong music and comedy variety game show, "That's My Jam," for a second season.
Catherine Zeta-Jones to lead cast of Disney+ series 'National Treasure'
TV // 1 day ago
Catherine Zeta-Jones to lead cast of Disney+ series 'National Treasure'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Chicago" and "Prodigal Son" actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has signed on to star in the Disney+ series, "National Treasure."
Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
TV // 1 day ago
Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video has ordered a second season of "Reacher," its adaptation of Lee Child's book series, starring Alan Ritchson.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer to air during Super Bowl LVI
TV // 1 day ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer to air during Super Bowl LVI
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon will give a first look at "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series Sunday during Super Bowl LVI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce
'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick headed for divorce
Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'
Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' leads with 12 Oscar nominations
Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' leads with 12 Oscar nominations
'Pretty Little Liars' alum Shay Mitchell expecting second child
'Pretty Little Liars' alum Shay Mitchell expecting second child
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement