Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season

Wendy Williams reportedly won't return to her eponymous talk show this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sherri Shepherd is in talks to become a more permanent fixture on The Wendy Williams Show, as the syndicated program's host continues to battle health issues, according to multiple media reports. "Wendy won't be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves' disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time," People.com cited an unnamed source as saying Tuesday. Advertisement

"But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false. Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing."

Deadline.com reported Shepherd, who is one of the guest hosts filling in for Williams, is finalizing a deal to become permanent host and the name of the show is expected to change accordingly should Williams not return at all.

TMZ said the door is open for Williams to go back, but Shepherd will likely take the helm if Williams can't return to work by September.

UsMagazine.com said Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year. She has been candid about her battles with Graves' disease and a thyroid condition, as well.

Other celebrities who have been guest hosting since Williams went out sick in October include Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, Fat Joe Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer and Terrence J.

Shepherd was co-host of The View from 2007 to 2014.