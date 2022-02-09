'Wheel of Fortune' features back-to-back $100K winners

1/2

Pat Sajak hosts the long-running game show "Wheel of Fortun." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Wheel of Fortune featured two back-to-back $100,000 winners for the first time in its history this week. Contestant Mark Baer took home the $100,000 bonus prize Tuesday, just a day after contestant Lisa Kramer did the same on the long-running game show.

Baer solved the puzzle "A quick flight" in the bonus round to win the prize, bringing his earnings to $126,550.

"Well, even after almost 40 years, new things happen around here," host Pat Sajak said.

Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS! pic.twitter.com/i5MpUJggXC— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 9, 2022

Sajak said he was "stunned" by the back-to-back wins in a conversation with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, after the show.

"We're heading into our 40th season in the fall and yet still we see things we never saw before on the show," Sajak said.

"Maggie, I was stunned. I never thought I'd see that on the show," he added.

Baer, a software engineer from Burbank, Calif., said after the show that he plans to invest his winnings into a property he and his wife recently bought in wine country.

"I'd like to start building a ranch and small vineyard in wine country," he said. "It's a retirement project."

Kramer and Baer are the second and third $100,000 grand prize winners of the season. Contestant Ilene Knebel took home the prize in January.