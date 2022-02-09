'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25

1/5

Thomas Lennon returns as Lt. Jim Dangle in the The Roku Channel series "Reno 911! Defunded." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Reno 911! Defunded is coming to The Roku Channel in February. The streaming service shared a trailer and Feb. 25 release date for the Reno 911! revival series Wednesday. Advertisement

The preview shows the officers of the fictional Reno Sheriff's Department struggle with rising crime and animosity toward police after being defunded.

Original Reno 911! cast members Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash and Cedric Yarbrough return, with Jamie Lee Curtis, "Weird Al" Yankovic and George Lopez to appear as guest stars.

"Reno 911! is one of the funniest comedy TV shows ever made and we could not be more excited to release a brand new, supersized, never-before-seen season as a Roku Original. Prepare to laugh!" Roku head of scripted originals Colin Davis said in a statement.

Reno 911! originally had a six-season run on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009. The series was revived for a seventh season, which was released on Quibi in 2020.