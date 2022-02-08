Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'

Alan Ritchson is returning for Season 2 of "Reacher." Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video has ordered a second season of Reacher, its adaptation of Lee Child's book series, starring Alan Ritchson. "The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, Nick Santora's original approach to the storytelling, Alan's brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement Monday. Advertisement

"The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video's biggest series debuts, and we can't wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show."

Co-starring Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén and Kristin Kreuk, Season 1 debuted Feb. 4.

Nick Santora -- whose credits include Scorpion and Prison Break -- is executive producer and showrunner on Reacher.

Jack Reacher is a former military police officer who has spent the recent past traveling across the United States by bus and reluctantly helping whomever he crosses paths with in each town he visits.

He has no home, phone or car and carries nothing but a passport, toothbrush and cash. He appears in 26 of Lee's novels, which have sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.

Advertisement

Since every book follows Reacher to a new town, the screen version is expected to feature a new cast of supporting characters each season.