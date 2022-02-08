Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Reacher'

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video has ordered a second season of Reacher, its adaptation of Lee Child's book series, starring Alan Ritchson.
"The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, Nick Santora's original approach to the storytelling, Alan's brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement Monday.