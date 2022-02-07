'Vikings: Valhalla' trailer: Sam Corlett, Leo Sutter prepare for war

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Vikings: Valhalla.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Vikings sequel series Monday featuring Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson.

The preview shows Leif (Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harals Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) prepare for war. The Vikings plan an invasion and take on the English king Edmund (Louis Davison).

Laura Berlin, Bradley Freegard, Caroline Henderson, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Asbjørn Krogh, David Oakes and Julian Seager also star.

Vikings: Valhalla is created by Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart. The series takes place 100 years after Vikings, which had a six-season run on History/Amazon Prime Video from 2013 to 2020.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer that shows the Vikings attack the English.

Vikings: Valhalla premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix.