'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer to air during Super Bowl LVI

Nazanin Boniadi will star in the Amazon Prime Video series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser trailer will air during Super Bowl LVI. The first look at Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series will arrive Sunday, Feb. 13. Advertisement

"The #LOTRROP Teaser Trailer will arrive precisely when it means to. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR," Amazon said Monday on Instagram.

The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings book series.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth," an official synopsis reads.

The series features J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay as showrunners and executive producers. Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath and Markella Kavenagh star.

Amazon released posters for The Rings of Power last week featuring closeup shots of several characters' torsos and hands.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy was previously adapted as a film series directed by Peter Jackson.