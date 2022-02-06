Advertisement
TV
Feb. 6, 2022 / 12:56 PM

Netflix celebrates 10 years of original series

By Karen Butler
Netflix celebrates 10 years of original series
Netflix is celebrating 10 years of original programming Sunday. Steven Van Zandt's "Lilyhammer" debuted Feb. 6, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is celebrating 10 years of original series.

The nascent streaming service debuted the Norwegian crime dramedy, Lilyhammer, starring Stevie Van Zandt, a decade ago Sunday.

Ted Sarandos -- Netflix's co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Content Officer -- recalled in a weekend blog post how Van Zandt had filmed the series for a Norwegian TV station, then offered it to Netflix when he heard the company was seeking new shows.

"We watched it and we loved it," Sarandos wrote.

"I thought it was a classic fish-out-of-water story, with Stevie playing a role loved by audiences, and the interplay between his no-nonsense hitman Frank Tagliano and the gentle community around him made for some great comedy. It was a character that was so familiar in a culture that few audiences had seen. I wasn't sure what would come from that first phone call with Stevie. I was (am) a huge fan of his music and I loved him in The Sopranos, so I was happy just to get to talk to him for a few minutes."

Netflix not only bought the show, but ordered a second season of it.

"Thank you Lilyhammer and Stevie Van Zandt for starting this incredible 10-year journey. It's always hard to predict what's to come in the next 10, but one thing is certain: we'll have many more great stories from anywhere that can be loved everywhere," Sarandos said.

