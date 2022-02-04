Trending
Feb. 4, 2022 / 11:39 AM

Peacock teases 'Vampire Academy,' 'Bel-Air' in first-look video

By Annie Martin
Will Smith executive produces "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot "Bel-Air." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of its new series of 2022.

The streaming service shared a first-look video Friday during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The new shows include Vampire Academy, a fantasy horror series based on the Richelle Mead book series. The TV adaptation hails from The Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec and Maguerite MacIntyre and stars Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore and Andre Dae Kim.

Bel-Air, a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is also coming to Peacock. The series stars Jabari Banks and features original Fresh Prince star Will Smith as an executive producer.

Other series include a Queer as Folk reboot, Joe vs Carole, a scripted series revisiting the Tiger King drama between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, Killing It, a new comedy starring Craig Robinson, and a Pitch Perfect series with original star Adam Devine.

In addition, Lost actor Matthew Fox will return to television in the new series Last Light.

Bel-Air will premiere Feb. 13, with Joe vs Carole to follow on March 3.

