'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is teasing the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The streaming service shared character posters for the Lord of the Rings prequel series Thursday.

The posters feature closeup shots of several characters' torsos and hands. Some characters hold weapons, while others hold fruit, flowers or other items.

The Rings of Power is a prequel series to the Lord of the Rings book trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien. The series takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth," an official synopsis reads.

Amazon unveiled the show's official title in a video teaser in January.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers on The Rings of Power. The series stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath and Markella Kavenagh.

The Rings of Power will premiere Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy was previously adapted as a film series directed by Peter Jackson.