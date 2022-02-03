Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 3, 2022 / 11:00 AM

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons

By Annie Martin

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is teasing the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The streaming service shared character posters for the Lord of the Rings prequel series Thursday.

Advertisement

The posters feature closeup shots of several characters' torsos and hands. Some characters hold weapons, while others hold fruit, flowers or other items.

The Rings of Power is a prequel series to the Lord of the Rings book trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien. The series takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth," an official synopsis reads.

Amazon unveiled the show's official title in a video teaser in January.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers on The Rings of Power. The series stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath and Markella Kavenagh.

The Rings of Power will premiere Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy was previously adapted as a film series directed by Peter Jackson.

Read More

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power' 'Gentleman Jack': Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle get close in Season 2 photos 'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount Network said Thursday it has renewed its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," for a fifth season.
Terry Crews, Parker Posey booked for 'Tales of the Walking Dead'
TV // 4 hours ago
Terry Crews, Parker Posey booked for 'Tales of the Walking Dead'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" alum Terry Crews and "Lost in Space" actress Parker Posey have signed up for roles in AMC's upcoming, six-episode "Tales of the Walking Dead" anthology series.
Lifetime adapting V.C. Andrews' 'Cutler' books
TV // 4 hours ago
Lifetime adapting V.C. Andrews' 'Cutler' books
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Lifetime has announced plans for more TV movies inspired by V.C. Andrews' gothic novels.
'Killing It' teaser: Craig Robinson plays 'rich prick' in Peacock comedy
TV // 21 hours ago
'Killing It' teaser: Craig Robinson plays 'rich prick' in Peacock comedy
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Killing It," a new series from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, is coming to Peacock in April.
'Gentleman Jack': Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle get close in Season 2 photos
TV // 22 hours ago
'Gentleman Jack': Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle get close in Season 2 photos
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Gentleman Jack," a historical drama series starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, will return for a second season on HBO in the spring.
Connie Britton to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Dear Edward' novel
TV // 1 day ago
Connie Britton to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Dear Edward' novel
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Apple Studios has announced plans to adapt Ann Napolitano's novel, "Dear Edward," as a new 10-episode drama series.
'Godfather' filmmakers told 'gangster movies are dead' in 'The Offer' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Godfather' filmmakers told 'gangster movies are dead' in 'The Offer' teaser
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ offers a glimpse at the long and twisted road filmmakers took to complete the classic movie, "The Godfather," in a teaser for its new period drama, "The Offer."
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
TV // 1 day ago
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC has announced its new dating series, "The Courtship," is set to debut on March 6.
'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "Killing Eve," a thriller series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will return for a fourth and final season on BBC America in February.
TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The "Reacher" TV series cast an imposing actor to play Jack Reacher, but shortchanged him on dialogue to convey how intimidating he is. The show premieres Friday on Prime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
Movie review: 'Jackass Forever' is the series at its best
Movie review: 'Jackass Forever' is the series at its best
Lily James says playing Pamela Anderson was 'the biggest challenge'
Lily James says playing Pamela Anderson was 'the biggest challenge'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement