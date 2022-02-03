Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 3, 2022 / 12:34 PM

'Joe vs Carole' trailer revisits 'Tiger King' drama in Peacock series

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Joe vs Carole' trailer revisits 'Tiger King' drama in Peacock series
Kate McKinnon plays Carole Baskin in the Peacock series "Joe vs Carole." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of its new series Joe vs Carole.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring John Cameron Mitchell as Joe "Joe Exotic" Maldonado and Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin.

Advertisement

Joe vs Carole is a scripted series that revisits the drama between Maldonado and Baskin that was previously explored in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. The new series also centers on the rivalry between Carole (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, and Maldonado (Mitchell), an exotic animal lover who breeds and uses his animals for profit.

"[Carole] sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous," an official description reads.

Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters and David Wenham also star.

Joe vs Carole is based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic. Etan Frankel serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Advertisement

"Joe vs Carole is a wild ride. It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives," Frankel said in a statement. "I hope that when people watch Joe vs Carole just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way."

"We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are," he added. "John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with ... And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable."

Mitchell is known for the series Girls, The Good Fight and Shrill, while McKinnon stars on Saturday Night Live.

Joe vs Carole premieres March 3 on Peacock.

Read More

'Tiger King' 'Joe Exotic' gets 1 year shaved from federal sentence 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons 'Gaslit' teaser: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn star in Watergate series at Starz What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Gaslit' teaser: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn star in Watergate series at Starz
TV // 1 hour ago
'Gaslit' teaser: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn star in Watergate series at Starz
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Gaslit," a new series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn as Martha Mitchell and John Mitchell, is coming to Starz in April.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons
TV // 1 hour ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings" prequel series "The Rings of Power" is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
TV // 1 hour ago
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount Network said Thursday it has renewed its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," for a fifth season.
Terry Crews, Parker Posey booked for 'Tales of the Walking Dead'
TV // 6 hours ago
Terry Crews, Parker Posey booked for 'Tales of the Walking Dead'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" alum Terry Crews and "Lost in Space" actress Parker Posey have signed up for roles in AMC's upcoming, six-episode "Tales of the Walking Dead" anthology series.
Lifetime adapting V.C. Andrews' 'Cutler' books
TV // 5 hours ago
Lifetime adapting V.C. Andrews' 'Cutler' books
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Lifetime has announced plans for more TV movies inspired by V.C. Andrews' gothic novels.
'Killing It' teaser: Craig Robinson plays 'rich prick' in Peacock comedy
TV // 22 hours ago
'Killing It' teaser: Craig Robinson plays 'rich prick' in Peacock comedy
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Killing It," a new series from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, is coming to Peacock in April.
'Gentleman Jack': Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle get close in Season 2 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Gentleman Jack': Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle get close in Season 2 photos
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Gentleman Jack," a historical drama series starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, will return for a second season on HBO in the spring.
Connie Britton to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Dear Edward' novel
TV // 1 day ago
Connie Britton to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Dear Edward' novel
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Apple Studios has announced plans to adapt Ann Napolitano's novel, "Dear Edward," as a new 10-episode drama series.
'Godfather' filmmakers told 'gangster movies are dead' in 'The Offer' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Godfather' filmmakers told 'gangster movies are dead' in 'The Offer' teaser
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ offers a glimpse at the long and twisted road filmmakers took to complete the classic movie, "The Godfather," in a teaser for its new period drama, "The Offer."
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
TV // 1 day ago
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC has announced its new dating series, "The Courtship," is set to debut on March 6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
Movie review: 'Jackass Forever' is the series at its best
Movie review: 'Jackass Forever' is the series at its best
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement