Jamie Foxx, Propagate's 'Million Dollar Wheels' to premiere Feb. 28

1/5

Jamie Foxx teamed up with Propagate to produce "Million Dollar Wheels" on Discovery+ on Feb. 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx has teamed up with Propagate to produce Million Dollar Wheels series about celebrity car dealers to premiere on Discovery+ on Feb. 28. The series takes a "behind the scenes look at the world's most successful celebrity car dealer...and all those trying to steal his throne," as it "invites you to experience the lifestyles of the rich and famous," Discovery+ said in a statement. Advertisement

The show produced by Discovery and Propagate, whose recent credits include the Emmy-nominated Hillary that streams on Hulu, will feature Foxx, Kim Kardashian, singer-songwriter J. Balvin, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, TikTok star Tayler Holder and "the rarest Rolls Royce's, Ferraris, McLarens and Maybachs in the world," according to the statement.

The first two episodes will run on Feb. 28, followed by new episodes weekly. Viewers are invited to engage in conversation on the show on social media buy using #MillionDollarWheels and following Discovery and Discovery+ on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

"Million Dollar Wheels follows a diverse group of luxury and supercar dealers in the world," the Discovery + statement said. "They are purveyors of the most exclusive vehicles in existence to an elite clientele composed of major celebrities in music, television and film, entrepreneurs in tech, next level hyper-car enthusiasts, and the insanely wealthy."

Advertisement

"They don't just sell cars; they sell a lifestyle right along with their own personas as the gatekeepers to exclusivity," the statement added. "But it's their personalities, motivations, struggles, and life dramas that make them truly unique."

Hollywood's double threats: actors who are also musicians