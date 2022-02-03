'Gaslit' teaser: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn star in Watergate series at Starz

1/6

Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell in the Starz series "Gaslit." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of the new series Gaslit. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the drama Thursday featuring Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, the whistleblower who first went public about president Richard Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal.

Sean Penn also stars as John Mitchell, Michell's husband and Nixon's attorney general. Dan Stevens plays Nixon's White House Counsel John Dean, with Betty Gilpin as Dean's wife, Mo Dean.

"Gaslit is the Watergate story you've never heard before. At the center of the show is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely whistleblower who is the first person to bust the whole scandal wide open and ultimately becomes the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign enacted in part by her own beloved husband," series creator and showrunner Robbie Pickering said in a statement.

"The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to the subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period. I can't wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope."

Gaslit is based on the first season of the Slow Burn podcast. Matt Ross directed the series and executive produced with Pickering, Roberts, Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton.

Gaslit premieres April 24 on Starz.

Roberts' most recent TV role was Heidi Bergman on the Amazon series Homecoming, while Penn starred in the Hulu series The First.