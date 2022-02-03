Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 3, 2022 / 11:36 AM

'Gaslit' teaser: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn star in Watergate series at Starz

By Annie Martin
1/6
'Gaslit' teaser: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn star in Watergate series at Starz
Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell in the Starz series "Gaslit." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of the new series Gaslit.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the drama Thursday featuring Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, the whistleblower who first went public about president Richard Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal.

Advertisement

Sean Penn also stars as John Mitchell, Michell's husband and Nixon's attorney general. Dan Stevens plays Nixon's White House Counsel John Dean, with Betty Gilpin as Dean's wife, Mo Dean.

"Gaslit is the Watergate story you've never heard before. At the center of the show is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely whistleblower who is the first person to bust the whole scandal wide open and ultimately becomes the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign enacted in part by her own beloved husband," series creator and showrunner Robbie Pickering said in a statement.

"The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to the subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period. I can't wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope."

Advertisement

Gaslit is based on the first season of the Slow Burn podcast. Matt Ross directed the series and executive produced with Pickering, Roberts, Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton.

Gaslit premieres April 24 on Starz.

Roberts' most recent TV role was Heidi Bergman on the Amazon series Homecoming, while Penn starred in the Hulu series The First.

Read More

'Gaslit': Allison Tolman, Chris Messina join Starz's Watergate series 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons 'Gentleman Jack': Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle get close in Season 2 photos What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Joe vs Carole' trailer revisits 'Tiger King' drama in Peacock series
TV // 23 minutes ago
'Joe vs Carole' trailer revisits 'Tiger King' drama in Peacock series
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Joe vs Carole," a new series starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, is coming to Peacock in March.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons
TV // 1 hour ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' posters tease characters, their weapons
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings" prequel series "The Rings of Power" is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
TV // 1 hour ago
'Yellowstone' renewed for Season 5
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount Network said Thursday it has renewed its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," for a fifth season.
Terry Crews, Parker Posey booked for 'Tales of the Walking Dead'
TV // 6 hours ago
Terry Crews, Parker Posey booked for 'Tales of the Walking Dead'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" alum Terry Crews and "Lost in Space" actress Parker Posey have signed up for roles in AMC's upcoming, six-episode "Tales of the Walking Dead" anthology series.
Lifetime adapting V.C. Andrews' 'Cutler' books
TV // 5 hours ago
Lifetime adapting V.C. Andrews' 'Cutler' books
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Lifetime has announced plans for more TV movies inspired by V.C. Andrews' gothic novels.
'Killing It' teaser: Craig Robinson plays 'rich prick' in Peacock comedy
TV // 22 hours ago
'Killing It' teaser: Craig Robinson plays 'rich prick' in Peacock comedy
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Killing It," a new series from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, is coming to Peacock in April.
'Gentleman Jack': Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle get close in Season 2 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Gentleman Jack': Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle get close in Season 2 photos
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "Gentleman Jack," a historical drama series starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, will return for a second season on HBO in the spring.
Connie Britton to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Dear Edward' novel
TV // 1 day ago
Connie Britton to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Dear Edward' novel
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Apple Studios has announced plans to adapt Ann Napolitano's novel, "Dear Edward," as a new 10-episode drama series.
'Godfather' filmmakers told 'gangster movies are dead' in 'The Offer' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Godfather' filmmakers told 'gangster movies are dead' in 'The Offer' teaser
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ offers a glimpse at the long and twisted road filmmakers took to complete the classic movie, "The Godfather," in a teaser for its new period drama, "The Offer."
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
TV // 1 day ago
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC has announced its new dating series, "The Courtship," is set to debut on March 6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
Movie review: 'Jackass Forever' is the series at its best
Movie review: 'Jackass Forever' is the series at its best
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement