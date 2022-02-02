Trending
Feb. 2, 2022 / 2:17 PM

'Killing It' teaser: Craig Robinson plays 'rich prick' in Peacock comedy

By Annie Martin
Craig Robinson stars in the new Peacock comedy series "Killing It." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Killing It.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Craig Robinson as a "rich prick" who made his money by killing snakes for the government.

The preview shows Robinson's character reflect on his road to success. The camera then pans out to show that Robinson is bragging to an employee.

"The story I'm about to tell you could only happen in the U-S-A," he says. "Are you even listening to me, Andrea? I'm inspiring you with my personal journey."

According to an official synopsis, Killing It is "a comedy about class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes."

Killing It hails from Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici.

"We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both," the pair said in a statement. "We wanted Killing It to explore America's quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes."

"It's a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world. His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable," they added.

Robinson is known for playing Darryl Philbin on The Office and Doug "The Pontiac Bandit" Judy on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also appeared in the films Pineapple Express, Hot Tub Time Machine and This is the End.

