Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 2, 2022 / 12:27 PM

'Gentleman Jack': Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle get close in Season 2 photos

By Annie Martin

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of Gentleman Jack Season 2.

The network shared photos for the season Wednesday featuring Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a Victorian heiress who kept coded diaries detailing her lesbian relationships.

Advertisement

The pictures feature Anne (Jones) and her wife, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle). One of the photos shows the couple getting close for a kiss.

Season 2 will follow Anne and Ann as they establish their home together at Shibden Hall in Halifax.

"Anne Lister's entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous," an official description reads.

Gemma Whelan, Lydia Leonard, Gemma Jones and Timothy West also star.

Gentleman Jack is created, written and directed by Sally Wainwright. The series will return for a second season on HBO in the spring.

Read More

Lily James says playing Pamela Anderson was 'the biggest challenge' Monica Vitti, Italian actress in 1960s classics, dies at 90 Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Connie Britton to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Dear Edward' novel
TV // 5 hours ago
Connie Britton to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of 'Dear Edward' novel
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Apple Studios has announced plans to adapt Ann Napolitano's novel, "Dear Edward," as a new 10-episode drama series.
'Godfather' filmmakers told 'gangster movies are dead' in 'The Offer' teaser
TV // 5 hours ago
'Godfather' filmmakers told 'gangster movies are dead' in 'The Offer' teaser
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ offers a glimpse at the long and twisted road filmmakers took to complete the classic movie, "The Godfather," in a teaser for its new period drama, "The Offer."
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
TV // 5 hours ago
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC has announced its new dating series, "The Courtship," is set to debut on March 6.
'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "Killing Eve," a thriller series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will return for a fourth and final season on BBC America in February.
TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The "Reacher" TV series cast an imposing actor to play Jack Reacher, but shortchanged him on dialogue to convey how intimidating he is. The show premieres Friday on Prime.
'And Just Like That' documentary to air Thursday
TV // 1 day ago
'And Just Like That' documentary to air Thursday
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "And Just Like That... The Documentary," a behind-the-scenes look at the "Sex and the City" sequel series, is set to air Thursday on HBO Max.
'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC
TV // 1 day ago
'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC said it has ordered a second season of the British home-organization series, "Sort Your Life Out."
Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series
TV // 1 day ago
Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ said principal photography is underway in Vancouver for the 10-part musical series, "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies."
'Disenchantment': Princess Bean protects her kingdom in Part 4 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Disenchantment': Princess Bean protects her kingdom in Part 4 trailer
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Disenchantment," an animated series from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, will return with new episodes in February.
'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival
TV // 2 days ago
'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoe Chao and James Marsden will appear in the "Party Down" revival at Starz.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks over Holocaust comments
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks over Holocaust comments
Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot to star in Netflix thriller 'Heart of Stone'
Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot to star in Netflix thriller 'Heart of Stone'
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement