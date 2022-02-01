Trending
Feb. 1, 2022 / 9:29 AM

'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC

By Karen Butler
'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC
Stacey Solomon is returning for Season 2 of "Sort Your Life Out." Photo courtesy of BBC

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC said it has ordered a second season of the British home-organization series, Sort Your Life Out.

Stacey Solomon is returning as host for the six, new hour-long episodes.

The show challenges families overwhelmed by their cluttered homes to take everything they own outside and decide whether to keep or toss each item.

Meanwhile, cleaning and building teams prepare the space for the remaining possessions to be put away properly.

"There's nothing that brings me more joy than decluttering my home, so it was amazing to share my tips and tricks with wonderful families in the first series of Sort Your Life Out," Solomon said in a statement Tuesday.

"Letting go of belongings can be a really vulnerable, challenging and emotional experience. I feel lucky to help people through the process and sort out their homes for the better. I can't wait to be reunited with my dream team Dilly, Robert and Iwan for more incredible transformations."

No premiere date has been announced yet.

