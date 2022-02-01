Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ said principal photography is underway in Vancouver for the 10-part musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
Set in 1954 at California's Rydell High, four years before the events of Grease, the show will star Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.