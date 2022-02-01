Trending
Feb. 1, 2022

Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series

By Karen Butler
"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" image courtesy of Paramount+

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ said principal photography is underway in Vancouver for the 10-part musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Set in 1954 at California's Rydell High, four years before the events of Grease, the show will star Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Rise of the Pink Ladies was written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes, who also serves as showrunner.

Alethea Jones is directing the pilot, as well as two more episodes. She is also executive producing the project.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with," Nicole Clemens -- president of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series -- said in a statement Monday.

"Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present."

The 1978 movie Grease starred John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing and Jeff Conaway.

