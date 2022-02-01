Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 1, 2022 / 12:00 PM

TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch

By Fred Topel
1/5
TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch
Reacher (Alan Ritchson, right) and Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) have an adversarial relationship. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Jack Reacher's movie career was short-lived. Despite the star power of Tom Cruise, only two films were made from 26 books, and counting. The Prime Video series Reacher offers potential for many more Reacher adventures, but a weak first season could rule out any more.

Based on the first book, Killing Floor, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) shows up in Margrave, Ga., where he's arrested as a murder suspect. Detective Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) questions him, but when the body is identified as Reacher's brother, he insists on staying in town to solve the case.

Advertisement

On the plus side, the case begins right away. Ritchson has the swagger to be an intimidating action hero. His introductory scenes are most effective when he stares down cops and random bullies silently. Unfortunately, once he starts speaking, the show feeds him nothing but cheesy lines.

Advertisement

Ritchson may look right as author Lee Child's hulking hero, but his delivery doesn't quite match his imposing presence. He delivers every line like he's dropping a bombshell, but it's usually basic exposition or a double entendre in which he's still emphasizing the hidden meaning to make sure you get it.

For example, when Reacher says he's staying in Margrave because it's such a nice town, he just makes it obvious it's not a nice town, and he's staying for ulterior motives. Reacher makes a big show of breaking the zip ties that bind him in the jail, but it would be entirely predictable, even if it weren't in the trailer.

Correcting Finlay on the character of Frankenstein vs. Frankenstein's monster is a decades old horror nerd argument. If that came from the 1997 book, it ought to have been updated for a 2022 show.

Then, taunting Finlay about his divorce is just childish. If that's from the book, the Cruise movies wisely took the character in another direction.

Reacher's threats are weak. If he wasn't so huge, bad guys would laugh in his face for these poser lines. But, since Ritchson is built, the show gets his shirt off in both of the first two episodes. It seems they know what they're selling.

Advertisement

Most of Reacher's fights are brief. Once he shows his opponents that he's winning, they back off.

This Reacher does have an astute detective's sense. His subtle observations and deductions about what they reveal are strong. It's just unfortunate he's not given equally sophisticated dialogue through which to articulate them.

Flashbacks to Reacher's childhood in 1988 show him before he was big enough to intimidate everyone, and begin to depict his relationship with his brother. They will presumably become more relevant in later episodes, but for now the story stops cold when they flash back.

Perhaps Child devotees will find Reacher more faithful than the movie adaptations. For new TV viewers, Reacher can't intimidate us into watching more frustrating episodes.

Reacher premieres Friday on Prime Video.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story' TV review: 'How I Met Your Father' introduces an endearing new gang

Latest Headlines

'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer
TV // 8 minutes ago
'Killing Eve': Eve, Villanelle try to change in Season 4 trailer
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "Killing Eve," a thriller series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will return for a fourth and final season on BBC America in February.
'And Just Like That' documentary to air Thursday
TV // 3 hours ago
'And Just Like That' documentary to air Thursday
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "And Just Like That... The Documentary," a behind-the-scenes look at the "Sex and the City" sequel series, is set to air Thursday on HBO Max.
'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC
TV // 3 hours ago
'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC said it has ordered a second season of the British home-organization series, "Sort Your Life Out."
Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series
TV // 6 hours ago
Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ said principal photography is underway in Vancouver for the 10-part musical series, "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies."
'Disenchantment': Princess Bean protects her kingdom in Part 4 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Disenchantment': Princess Bean protects her kingdom in Part 4 trailer
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Disenchantment," an animated series from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, will return with new episodes in February.
'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival
TV // 1 day ago
'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoe Chao and James Marsden will appear in the "Party Down" revival at Starz.
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
TV // 1 day ago
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
NEW YORK Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson and novelist Lee Child say they think the TV version of Jack Reacher -- who lives off the grid and is suspicious of authority -- will resonate with viewers in 21st-century America.
Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February
TV // 1 day ago
Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Snowdrop," a Korean drama starring Jung Hae-in and Blackpink singer Jisoo, will start streaming on Disney+ in February.
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
TV // 1 day ago
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "The Masked Singer," a singing reality competition featuring celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes, will return for a seventh season on Fox in March.
Allan Mustafa to star in BBC comedy 'Peacock'
TV // 1 day ago
Allan Mustafa to star in BBC comedy 'Peacock'
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "People Just Do Nothing" actor and writer Allan "Seapa" Mustafa is set to star in "Peacock," a new three-part comedy series for the BBC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments: 'I'm incredibly torn up'
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments: 'I'm incredibly torn up'
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement