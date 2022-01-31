Allan Mustafa to star in BBC comedy 'Peacock'

Allan "Seapa" Mustafa has landed the lead role in the new comedy, "Peacock." Photo courtesy of BBC

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The People Just Do Nothing actor and writer Allan "Seapa" Mustafa is set to star in Peacock, a new three-part comedy series for the BBC. People scribes Steve Stamp and Ben Murray penned the series, which follows Andy Peacock (Mustafa,) a personal trainer experiencing an identity crisis. Advertisement

"His world is one of selfies, bravado and gym memberships, where vanity and success are often horribly entangled," a synopsis said.

"When Andy loses out on a job promotion to a younger, better looking PT, he suddenly realizes he's a man out of time. He needs to prove that there's more to him than his good looks and his well curated dating profile. He sets out to prove that he can be taken seriously. But can he?"

The cast also includes Lucien Laviscount, Thomas Gray, Susan Wokoma, Callie Cooke, Mandeep Dhillon and Sophia Di Martino.

The series is filming in Liverpool and is expected to air later this year.

"Clearly I am not someone qualified to write about going to the gym so it's actually mostly about a bunch of flawed messes struggling to function in the modern world," Stamp said in a press release Monday.