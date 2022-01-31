Advertisement
Jan. 31, 2022 / 7:07 AM

'Halo' live-action series to debut on March 24

By Karen Butler
'Halo' live-action series to debut on March 24
Pablo Schreiber can now be seen in a 2-minute trailer for "Halo," the TV series. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The live-action TV drama based on the popular video game franchise, Halo, is set to debut on Paramount+ March 24.

The streaming service dropped a 2-minute trailer for the show Sunday.

Featuring Pablo Schreiber as the iconic super-soldier Master Chief, it has already gotten nearly 2 million views.

"Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future," a synopsis said.

"In a war for humanity's very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope."

The show's cast will also include Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray and Charlie Murphy.

