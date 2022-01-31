Trending
Jan. 31, 2022

ABC Owned Television Stations announces new 24/7 streaming options

By Karen Butler

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- ABC Owned Television Stations said Monday that news content from several of its local affiliates will soon be available to stream 24/7.

Included on the roster will be ABC7 New York, ABC7 Los Angeles, 6abc Philadelphia, ABC7 Chicago, ABC13 Houston, ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco), ABC11 North Carolina (Raleigh-Durham) and ABC30 Fresno.

"We are the trusted market leader in local news on linear, digital and social media, with stations that are the most watched in their regions, and I am incredibly pleased to offer the communities we serve their favorite local news at their fingertips 24/7," Chad Matthews -- president, of ABC Owned Television Stations -- said in a statement Monday.

"We pride ourselves on listening to our audiences and delivering what they want in the most well-thought-out and impactful way. The launch of our 24/7 live and local streaming channels answers the call of our audiences who want more options and ways to view their favorite news and shows. The streaming experience our audiences will have is solely due to the incredible teams across our station group who worked tirelessly to deliver a streaming channel network we can now proudly share."

Content will be able to be viewed via the station group's websites, mobile and connected TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

56 minutes ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "People Just Do Nothing" actor and writer Allan "Seapa" Mustafa is set to star in "Peacock," a new three-part comedy series for the BBC.
1 hour ago
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Another South Korean zombie thriller, All of Us Are Dead, has hit No. 1 on the global Netflix charts after its premiere Friday.
2 hours ago
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The live-action TV drama based on the popular video game franchise, "Halo," is set to debut on Paramount+ March 24.
22 hours ago
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has exited the weekend edition of NBC's "Today" show.
22 hours ago
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney has signed on to guest host "Saturday Night Live" for a fifth time on Feb. 26.
22 hours ago
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Comedian Michael Che co-hosted his 155th "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
2 days ago
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Kevin James discussed his new Netflix film "Home Team" and his role as football coach Sean Payton while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
2 days ago
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That," discussed major plot points from the show.
3 days ago
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jared Leto discussed how he approaches acting while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
3 days ago
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled comedies "Black Monday" after three seasons and "Work in Progress" after two seasons.
