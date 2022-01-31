Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February

"Snowdrop," a Korean drama starring Jung Hae-in and Blackpink singer Jisoo, will start streaming on Disney+ in February. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean drama Snowdrop is coming to Disney+ in February. The streaming service said in a press release Monday that Snowdrop will premiere Feb. 9. Advertisement

Snowdrop is a 16-part series starring Jung Hae-in and Blackpink singer Jisoo. The shows centers on the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil.

"When a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-in) bursts into the dormitory of a women's university in Seoul, Korea, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) will go against her better judgement and risk being expelled to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends' and family's safety at risk," an official description reads.

Snowdrop is written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, who previously worked together on the series Sky Castle.

"Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate," Jo said.

Advertisement

Snowdrop originally premiered on JTBC in December.