TV
Jan. 31, 2022 / 12:13 PM

'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Garner will play Henry's (Adam Scott) new love interest in the "Party Down" revival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Starz is adding four new cast members to its Party Down revival.

The network said in a press release Monday that Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoe Chao will have series regular roles.

Garner will play Evie, a successful film producer who reconsiders her life choices in the wake of a breakup. A fledgling relationship with Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions.

Williams will portray Sackson, a handsome and confident wannabe influencer and Internet personality, while Chao will play Lucy, a passionate aspiring chef who joins the Party Down team.

In addition, James Marsden will appear as a recurring guest star. Marsden will portray Jack Botty, an actor who plays the lead in a popular superhero franchise.

The new cast members join returning Party Down stars Adam Scott Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally.

Party Down originally aired for two seasons on Starz from 2009 to 2010. The series follows a Los Angeles catering team of Hollywood wannabes as they work events while hoping for their "big break."

The Party Down revival will feature six episodes and is executive produced by Scott, Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge. Enbom also serves as showrunner.

Garner's most recent TV role was Kathryn on the HBO series Camping. Marsden recently portrayed Teddy on Westworld and Stu on The Stand and now stars on the Netflix series Dead to Me.

Williams played Leo Dooley on the Disney XD series Lab Rats, while Chao portrays Sara Yang on the HBO series Love Life.

