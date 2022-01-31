Trending
Jan. 31, 2022

New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
The Netflix original series "All of Us Are Dead" director Lee Jae-kyoo, right in the front row, poses with the cast of the zombie drama, which premiered Friday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Another South Korean zombie thriller, All of Us Are Dead, has hit No. 1 on the global Netflix charts after its premiere Friday.

The 12-episode show, which was directed by Lee Jae-kyoo, depicts teenage students who fight to survive and escape a high school, ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.

All of Us Are Dead beat Soy Georgina, a Spanish documentary about Georgina Rodríguez, the partner of former soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, to take the highest position Saturday and remained there Monday, according to Flixpatrol, which tracks the streaming data.

The show topped the list in more than 40 countries and ranked No. 3 in the United States.

The apocalyptic series, an adaptation of the popular webtoon, joined the list of Netflix's recent smash Korean hits over the past few months, including Squid Game and Hellbound.

The former has become the most successful content on Netflix ever, while the latter also became a global phenomenon after its premiere in November.

Kingdom, a 2019 period zombie thriller, was South Korea's first Netflix original series.

Lee said his team worked hard on the details and to improvement the movements of the zombies.

"Typically, the highlight of zombie dramas is the transitions between humans and zombies. Viewers will feel the extreme fear with our scenes, which show humans turning into zombies," Lee said in an online press conference ahead of the show's debut.

"Thus far, most zombie dramas have been about adults. But our series is about students, who have yet to fully mature and be socialized," he said.

Netflix plans to release 25 South Korean shows this year, up 67% from a year ago. All of Us Are Dead is the first Korean-language series of the year.

