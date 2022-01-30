Advertisement
Dylan Dreyer exits weekend edition of 'Today'

By Karen Butler
Dylan Dreyer will no longer appear on NBC's "Weekend Today" because she wants to spend more time with her family. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has exited the weekend edition of NBC's Today show.

The married mother of three young sons will continue to appear on weekday episodes of the morning program.

Her final weekend show was Saturday and included a video of highlights from almost a decade of her work on Weekend Today.

"It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I've been through, and not to mention everything I've done on the show," Dreyer, 40, said.

"I really don't want to step away," she added. "I just don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy."

