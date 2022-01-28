Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 28, 2022 / 7:59 AM

Jared Leto on his approach to acting: 'I like transformation'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Jared Leto on his approach to acting: 'I like transformation'
Jared Leto talked about acting and if he would ever star in a romantic comedy on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jared Leto discussed how he approaches acting while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden mentioned to Leto on Thursday how he seemed to be having a blast portraying Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci and asked the actor if his approach to acting has ever changed. Corden displayed a photo of Leto in the film, who looks nearly unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci.

Advertisement

"I like transformation. I like to see other actors do that and I like immersive experiences. Not just with acting, but with music and with a lot of different things. So for me it's been pretty consistent for a long time," Leto said before describing what made Paolo Gucci an interesting character to portray.

"The character, I just fell in love with his heart, with his humor and he was a guy who just wants to make his dreams happen. Wants to be loved, wants to be heard and he's just kind of denied by the people closest to him, his family. But yeah, I had a blast," Leto said.

House of Gucci is currently in theaters.

Corden also asked Leto if he would be willing to star in a romantic comedy.

Advertisement

"The honest answer is no," Leto said before comparing it to eating a bag of sour patch kids and a pizza at the same time.

"I would like to do something romantic and funny and we'll see. Maybe there's something around the corner. Who knows," he continued.

Leto next stars in Apple TV+ series WeCrashed with Anne Hathaway, which comes to the streaming service on March 18. Leto stars as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann with Hathaway as Neumann's wife Rebekah.

Read More

'WeCrashed' teaser: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple Lady Gaga says 'House of Gucci' cast stayed in character during filming What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Showtime cancels 'Black Monday' and 'Work in Progress'
TV // 1 hour ago
Showtime cancels 'Black Monday' and 'Work in Progress'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled comedies "Black Monday" after three seasons and "Work in Progress" after two seasons.
'Afterparty' cast: High school reunion provides myriad motives for murder
TV // 4 hours ago
'Afterparty' cast: High school reunion provides myriad motives for murder
NEW YORK, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The stars of "The Afterparty" say a high school reunion is the perfect backdrop for a murder mystery because they can be fraught with rivalries, old grudges and unrealistic expectations.
'Space Force' team tries to prove its worth in Season 2 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'Space Force' team tries to prove its worth in Season 2 trailer
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Space Force," a comedy-drama starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, will return for a second season on Netflix in February.
'Dead Day': 'Vampire Diaries' creators to adapt Ryan Parrott comic book
TV // 19 hours ago
'Dead Day': 'Vampire Diaries' creators to adapt Ryan Parrott comic book
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Dead Day," a supernatural drama series from "The Vampire Diaries" creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, is in the works at Peacock.
'Scrubs' cast to reunite at ATX TV Festival in June
TV // 19 hours ago
'Scrubs' cast to reunite at ATX TV Festival in June
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley and other "Scrubs" stars will take part in a panel at the ATX TV Festival.
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
TV // 21 hours ago
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider discussed her 40-game winning streak coming to an end on "Jeopardy!" while appearing on "Good Morning America."
Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'
TV // 22 hours ago
Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Charlie Day described his experience recording voice lines for the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." film while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Lamar Odom, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Cynthia Bailey, *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Olympian Mirai Nagasu and "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Carson Kressley will compete on "Celebrity Big Brother."
AEW 'Beach Break': Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara have Ladder match
TV // 1 day ago
AEW 'Beach Break': Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara have Ladder match
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara battled each other in a death-defying Ladder match to determine the undisputed TNT Champion on a special edition of AEW "Dynamite" titled "Beach Break."
'Bel-Air' teaser reimagines 'Fresh Prince' series as a drama
TV // 1 day ago
'Bel-Air' teaser reimagines 'Fresh Prince' series as a drama
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Newcomer Jabari Banks has his life flipped-turned upside down in the new teaser trailer for "Bel-Air," a dramatic reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement