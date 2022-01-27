'Space Force' team tries to prove its worth in Season 2 trailer

1/5

Steve Carell plays General Mark R. Naird on the Netflix series "Space Force." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Space Force Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird, the fictional Chief of Space Operations at Space Force. Advertisement

The preview shows General Naird (Carell) and his team try to prove their worth to a new presidential administration. The team is given five months before they will be replaced.

John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake also star, while Patton Oswalt will have a guest role.

Space Force is created by Carell and Greg Daniels, who previously worked together on The Office. The series premiered in May 2020 and will return for a second season Feb. 18 on Netflix.

Carell will also star in the new film If, which reunites him with his Office co-star John Krasinski.