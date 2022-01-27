'Dead Day': 'Vampire Diaries' creators to adapt Ryan Parrott comic book

Peacock gave a series order to "Dead Day," a new supernatural drama based on the Ryan Parrott comic book. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Dead Day, a new series based on the Ryan Parrott comic book, is in the works at Peacock. The streaming service confirmed in a press release Thursday that it gave a straight-to-series order to the supernatural drama series. Advertisement

The new series hails from The Vampire Diaries creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, who will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.

Dead Day follows a group of characters as they navigate the annual "dead day," when for one night the dead come back to complete unfinished business -- be that to celebrate a night back on Earth or to torment the living.

"Dead Day combines an exciting, high-concept premise with relatable characters and real emotion," NBCUniversal television and streaming president of scripted content Lisa Katz said. "We jumped at the opportunity to work with Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, who not only have tremendous individual track records with their high-quality storytelling, but have created magic together before."

"Dead Day will be everything Julie and Kevin's audiences love about their work -- emotional, unexpected and totally bingeable!" Universal Television EVP of drama development Vivian Cannon added.

Plec is also developing the Peacock series Vampire Academy, based on the Richelle Mead book series.