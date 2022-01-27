'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- CBS has announced the houseguests who will star on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 including former NBA and reality star Lamar Odom, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressley and more.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, Diff'rent Strokes alum Todd Bridges, former UFC champion Miesha Tate, singer and choreographer Todrick Hall and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan have also joined the cast.