Jan. 27, 2022 / 8:03 AM

'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast

By Wade Sheridan
Lamar Odom has joined the cast of "Celebrity Big Brother" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- CBS has announced the houseguests who will star on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 including former NBA and reality star Lamar Odom, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressley and more.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, Diff'rent Strokes alum Todd Bridges, former UFC champion Miesha Tate, singer and choreographer Todrick Hall and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan have also joined the cast.

CBS uploaded a video to Twitter of each new houseguest introducing themselves.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will premiere Wednesday at Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The houseguests will be competing for a $250,000 grand prize.

Julie Chen will return as the host.

Xavier Prather won Big Brother Season 23 back in September, making him the show's first Black winner. Prather took home the grand prize of $750,000.

