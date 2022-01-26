Trending
Jan. 26, 2022 / 9:22 AM

'The Righteous Gemstones': HBO renews series for Season 3

By Annie Martin
Danny McBride created, executive produces and stars in the HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Righteous Gemstones will return for a third season on HBO.

The network confirmed Tuesday that it renewed the black comedy series for Season 3.

"Y'all ready for the next service? #TheRighteousGemstones will be coming again for Season 3," HBO tweeted.

The Righteous Gemstones is created and executive produced by Danny McBride, who also stars as Jesse Gemstone. The series follows the Gemstones, a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors led by Jesse's father, Eli Gemstone (John Goodman).

The show also stars Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone and Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone.

"After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand and rollerblading, who wouldn't come back for more? HBO EVP of programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else."

The Righteous Gemstones premiered in August 2019 and returned for a second season this month.

