'Good Omens': Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss to return in Season 2

Derek Jacobi will reprise Metatron in "Good Omens" Season2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Good Omens stars Derek Jacobi and Mark Gatiss will return in Season 2. Jacobi, 83, will reprise his role as Metatron in the new season of the Amazon Prime Video series, Deadline reported Wednesday. Advertisement

Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Niamh Walsh will also return, while Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho and Alex Norton to join the cast.

John Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda and Shelley Conn were previously confirmed for Season 2, along with series stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand, who voiced Satan and God in Season 1, won't return for the new season.

Variety confirmed the casting news.

"We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the Good Omens family," co-showrunner Neil Gaiman said. "And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the Good Omens team for the first time. We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they're giving us is a daily treat. I can't wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too."

Co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon said the cast and crew are "happily working" on filming Season 2 in Scotland.

Good Omens is based on Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name. Season 1 follows the demon Crowley (Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) as they attempt to prevent the coming of the Antichrist.

Season 2 will open with Crowley and Aziraphale living in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.