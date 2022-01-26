Trending
'Bel-Air' teaser reimagines 'Fresh Prince' series as a drama

By Wade Sheridan
"Bel-Air" executive producer Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" in October 2019. Peacock has released a new teaser trailer "Bel-Air." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Newcomer Jabari Banks has his life flipped-turned upside down in the new teaser trailer for Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Banks stars as Will Smith's character Will, who gets involved in a basketball game that turns violent at the end in the clip released on Wednesday.

Will is then moved from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air to stay with his aunt, uncle and cousins inside their lavish mansion.

The teaser is reminiscent of the opening credits sequence that kicked off every episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Bel-Air is premiering Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday, on Peacock, with three episodes. New episodes will then come to the streaming service weekly.

Co-stars include Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Smith is serving as an executive producer. T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson are serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Morgan Cooper is directing, writing and also serving as an executive producer.

The original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired on NBC from 1990 to 1996.

