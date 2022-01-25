Showtime cancels 'American Rust' crime drama after one season

1/4

Jeff Daniels' stars as Chief of Police Del Harris on "American Rust." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels as chief of police Del Harris, about three months after its first-season finale. "We can confirm that American Rust will not be moving forward with a second season," Showtime said in a statement to TribLive.com and Deadline. "We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the test of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney." Advertisement

The crime drama followed the complicated life and career of Harris (Daniels) in the small Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. Daniels covered up a crime after Billy (Alex Neustaedter, Colony), the son of the woman he loves, Grace Poe (Maura Tierney), was accused of murder.

The series, based on Phillip Meyer's debut novel of the same name, premiered in September, and also featured David Alvarez, Bill Camp and Rob Yang, as co-stars.

The first three episodes of the series had poor initial reviews on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes, followed by better views midway through its run, according to Deadline.

Futterman told Deadline he wasn't so concerned with the initial negative reaction to the series.

"I don't honestly care that much," he said. "I just think that people sometimes think they have a handle on things with very limited information. If you spend some time with this show it morphs into something very, very different and exciting--not that I think it wasn't exciting from the beginning--it was just a very different show with the seeds of what it becomes, what it grows into."

Along with Futterman, other executive producers were Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Kate O'Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios, and Elisa Ellis.